Voyager Token (VGX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $32.90 million and $509,238.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00042144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00032966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.60 or 0.00292098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015439 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.