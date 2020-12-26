Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUZI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $885,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $386.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vuzix Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VUZI shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vuzix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

