Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.40

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.40 and traded as high as $17.28. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 26,402 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$335.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 1.7520327 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

