Wanchain Trading 19.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Wanchain has a market cap of $55.32 million and $1.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00027573 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00299498 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

