Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Waters were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,369 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Waters by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.23.

WAT stock opened at $247.09 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.33.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

