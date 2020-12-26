WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.60 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, WAX has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market cap of $51.60 million and approximately $764,346.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001327 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00033129 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,738,333,628 coins and its circulating supply is 1,463,392,131 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

