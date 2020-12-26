Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 47,496 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,496 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of iBio worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iBio by 591.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the third quarter worth $88,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the second quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBio in the second quarter worth $316,000.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IBIO opened at $1.16 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

