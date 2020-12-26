Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,655 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Intevac were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 125,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac by 4.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intevac by 95.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 46,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intevac by 375.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intevac during the second quarter worth $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.94. Intevac, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,554 shares in the company, valued at $541,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Intevac from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

