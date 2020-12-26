Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 168.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Mastech Digital worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,033,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

MHH opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.53 million.

Mastech Digital Profile

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.