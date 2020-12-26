Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 168.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Mastech Digital worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 30,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 327.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period.

MHH opened at $16.89 on Friday. Mastech Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $29.98.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.53 million.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

