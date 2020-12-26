Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 113.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 36.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a net margin of 169.02% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several research analysts have commented on EARN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price target on the stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

