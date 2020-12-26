Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,658 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $75,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock valued at $276,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BTIG Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

