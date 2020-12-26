Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $324.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Regional Management Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.62 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Roel C. Campos purchased 5,000 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,207 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,061.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck purchased 2,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $52,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,751.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $191,175 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RM. BidaskClub cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

