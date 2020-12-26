White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

NYSE:WTM opened at $985.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $962.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $895.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

