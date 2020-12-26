WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.