WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading 1.2% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s stock price rose 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.74 and last traded at $40.74. Approximately 101,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 414,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 77.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,130.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

