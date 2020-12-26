WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 5,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 22,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.