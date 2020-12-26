WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.01 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 33,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 79,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,810,000.

