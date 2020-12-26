WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.93 and last traded at $36.02. Approximately 27,078 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.