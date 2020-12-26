Wrapped NXM Hits Market Cap of $38.25 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded up 56.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00125368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.00615818 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00136715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00328215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00088762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00056032 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

