X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Stock Price Down 2%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 21,066 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 68,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $103.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.97.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.60). X Financial had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X Financial stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

