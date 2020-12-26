XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Shares Down 1.6%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 116,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 101,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XFLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

