Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) rose 15.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). Approximately 284,075 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 96,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of £47.45 million and a PE ratio of 83.75.

About Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

