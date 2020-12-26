YEE (YEE) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, FCoin and CoinTiger. Over the last week, YEE has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $96,098.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00042457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00293244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003925 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, DEx.top, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, ABCC and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.