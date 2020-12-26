YF Link (YFL) Price Tops $431.71 on Major Exchanges

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. YF Link has a market cap of $21.63 million and $1.00 million worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link token can now be bought for about $431.71 or 0.01742109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YF Link has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00132775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00664686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00161689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00352430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00095565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00059647 BTC.

About YF Link

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,115 tokens. The official website for YF Link is yflink.io. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink.

Buying and Selling YF Link

