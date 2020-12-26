Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $464,648.14 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Lowings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

On Monday, October 19th, Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of Yum! Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $407,826.55.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.37.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.