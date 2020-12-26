Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Commvault Systems also reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,403,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 827.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 173,706 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,280,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.20. The stock had a trading volume of 142,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,865. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $57.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

