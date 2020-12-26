Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. First Busey posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. 76,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,859. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Busey by 702.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Busey by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Busey by 456.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 38.92% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

