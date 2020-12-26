Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to announce ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01.

NBSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NBSE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 159,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,571. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 3,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.