Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $400.00 Million

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report $400.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $432.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSXP opened at $27.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.22. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

