Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. FirstEnergy reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.34.

Shares of FE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 1,935,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 90.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 56.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 52.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,198,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 757,335 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

