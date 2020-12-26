Zacks: Analysts Expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $425.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will report $425.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. Kennametal posted sales of $505.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

KMT opened at $37.42 on Friday. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

