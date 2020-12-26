Zacks: Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to report earnings per share of $1.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. M.D.C. reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

