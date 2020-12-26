Zacks: Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. Sykes Enterprises reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Shares of SYKE stock opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18. Sykes Enterprises has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock worth $7,123,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $205,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

