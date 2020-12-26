Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.82 Million

Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post $432.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.60 million. The Manitowoc reported sales of $463.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,571,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,093,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $17.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

