Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.10. BlackLine posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

BL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine stock opened at $137.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 0.94.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

