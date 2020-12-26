Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.86. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCO. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:DCO traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $159,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,406 shares of company stock worth $277,230. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ducommun by 214.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ducommun by 522.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

