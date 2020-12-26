Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NASDAQ:GDP) will announce $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.30 million to $33.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year sales of $104.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $95.20 million to $113.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.65 million, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.45 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GDP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. Goodrich Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodrich Petroleum (GDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.