Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Isoray, Inc. (NYSE:ISR) will post sales of $2.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Isoray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the lowest is $2.34 million. Isoray posted sales of $2.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Isoray will report full year sales of $9.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 million to $10.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.65 million, with estimates ranging from $11.22 million to $16.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Isoray.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Isoray in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James cut shares of Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Isoray stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.10. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

