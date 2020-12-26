Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $213.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $213.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $216.83 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $834.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $833.49 million to $837.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $971.13 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.70.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $462.13 on Friday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.69, for a total transaction of $430,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,972,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Paycom Software by 10.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

