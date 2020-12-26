Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ARA) will report sales of $209.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.34 million and the lowest is $205.20 million. American Renal Associates posted sales of $206.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full year sales of $820.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $813.30 million to $826.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $836.49 million, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $852.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 402.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 38,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARA opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. American Renal Associates has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

