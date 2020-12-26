Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.83. Campbell Soup posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.55. 673,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,229,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,777,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,053,000 after buying an additional 222,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.