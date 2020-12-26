Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $164.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $168.31 million. Kadant posted sales of $182.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $631.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.13 million to $634.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.21 million, with estimates ranging from $651.80 million to $688.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of KAI stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,445. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $745,321.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $3,599,285. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,040,000 after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 693,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kadant by 35,614.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kadant by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

