Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.37 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $250.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.47 million to $251.96 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $257.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $956.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.34 million to $957.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.05 million. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Sidoti increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

MMSI opened at $54.53 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $219,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

