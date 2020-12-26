Zacks: Brokerages Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. STAG Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 338,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,930. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

