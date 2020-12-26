Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) to “Buy”

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Twin Disc in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Disc by 646.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Twin Disc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

