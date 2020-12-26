Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) to Buy

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TWO. BidaskClub lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.72.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.54 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 44.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,919,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 592,929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 76,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 113.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.