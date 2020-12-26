Zano (ZANO) Price Reaches $0.32

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Zano has a market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $31,550.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00129876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00637347 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00156852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00338948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00092114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00056752 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,468,838 coins and its circulating supply is 10,439,338 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

