Zap (ZAP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.40 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Zap has a market cap of $26.77 million and $1.40 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zap has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00044122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00033044 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

