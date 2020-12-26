ZB (ZB) Market Cap Reaches $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ZB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. Over the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. ZB has a total market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00127303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00207504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.65 or 0.00623219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00329887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00057040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00089720 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

